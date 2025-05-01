National Day of Prayer events today

Local churches will observe the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1.

The theme this year is “May the God of Hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing.

”Three events are planned:

• Noon: Prayer and worship at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

• 4 p.m.: Prayer gathering at the Board of Education office, 46 Highlander Drive.

• 7 p.m.: Prayer and worship at Maple Road School, 36 Maple Road, featuring musicians from various churches.

For information, send email to sherriP@awakenj.com