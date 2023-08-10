Nature Safety program tonight at library

Nature Connection will present a program on Nature Safety at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the West Milford Township Library, 1480 Union Valley Road.

Whether hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking or paddle boarding, there are ways to avoid danger and maintain safety before, during and after people go.

In this interactive session, four experts will speak:

• Don Weise, director at the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference and an avid hiking leader, on trail safety.

• Tom Hennigan, executive director of Jersey Off Road Bicycle Association on bike safety.

• Julia Giarratano, manager and swimming and lifeguard instructor, Highlands Natural Pool, on swimming safety.

• Micki Lees, owner of Jersey Paddle Board, on boating and paddling safety.