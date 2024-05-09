Nature talk tonight at Long Pond Ironworks

A talk on “Reading the Woods” is planned at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the country store at Long Pond Ironworks, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

It is the first in a series of talks and walks sponsored by the Friends of Long Pond Ironworks (FOLPI).

FOLPI member Doc Bayne, an environmental educator and Sterling Forest State Park historian, has been teaching about the natural wonders of northern New Jersey and New York for more than 40 years.

For information about FOLPI, send email to info@LongPondIronworks.org or go online to www.LongPondIronworks.org