Nature walks, concerts planned

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG) is filled with flowers, berries, birds, butterflies and more in the fall.

A number of programs for many different interests are planned.

The NJBG is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood. For information, call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org

Upcoming events

• Sunday, Sept. 3: Skylands Manor Tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Cost is $10 for adults; $7 for seniors age 65 and older and for students ages 6-18. Children younger than 6 are free.

• Saturday, Sept. 9: Fall Wildflower Walk at 1 p.m.

Check out the sights and sounds of fall in the woodlands of the wildflower garden. Wear sturdy shoes; meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. Cost is $5; children younger than 12 are free.

• Saturday, Sept. 9: Concert by Central Brass at 2 p.m.

The brass quintet plays a wide range of popular, Broadway, Americana, jazz, folk, ragtime and classical music. Bring a lawn chair; concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather. Donations of $5 per person are requested.

• Saturday, Sept. 16: Exploring Trees at 1 p.m.

Levi O’Brien, a certified arborist with a degree in forest biology, will lead a one-hour walking tour at NJBG focused on tree identification and ecology. Wear sturdy shoes; rain cancels. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers at the door.

• Sunday, Sept. 17: Family Woodland Hike at 1 p.m.

Free easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn about plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels.

• Sunday, Sept. 17: Harp Concert by Follow the Wind at 2 p.m.

Harpist Lauren Longo, who holds a doctorate in music from the City University of New York, adapts traditional styles of music to new arrangements for Celtic harp. Enjoy music inspired by nature in both original solos and contemporary arrangements of songs by the Beatles, Kansas and others.

Concert moves indoors in bad weather. Reservations required. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Register online at njbg.org

• Sunday, Sept. 24: Autumn Nature Walk at 10 a.m.

The Bergen County Audubon Society will lead a free walk through the gardens and fields to look for and identify the migrating birds and butterflies that visit the NJBG. Meet at the Carriage House.

Since 1976, NJBG/Skylands Association, a member-supported nonprofit organization of volunteers, has worked with the state to preserve and protect Skylands and its historic structures.

Membership includes admission and benefits at more than 400 other gardens and arboreta in the United States, discounts on special events and in the gift shop, use of the reference library, volunteer opportunities, a quarterly Journal, guest passes for Manor House tours and more.