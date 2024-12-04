x
Neighbors celebrate together

WEST MILFORD. S’mores stations and snowmaking machines added to annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

West Milford /
| 04 Dec 2024 | 03:25
    TR1 Children catch flakes from the snow-making machines at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 2 in front of the West Milford municipal building. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    TR2 Santa signals for the Christmas tree to be lit.
    TR3 Children line up for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
    TR4 Children pose for photos in front of the tree.
    TR5 An ice carver at work at the annual tree lighting ceremony.
    TR6 Members of the West Milford High School Band perform at the event.
    TR10 The West Milford High School Concert Choir sings carols at the event.
    Boy Scouts present the colors.
    West Milford Rotary Club president Ken Quazza and family.
    Members of the West Milford Rotary provide hot chocolate to residents at the tree lighting.
West Milford’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony drew a large and festive crowd to the front lawn of the municipal building Monday, Dec. 2.

“Residents enjoyed the lighting of the township Christmas tree,” said Dan Kochakji, the township’s recreation director. The ceremony was organized by the Community Services & Recreation Department,

“As we look to continually grow the event, this year we added s’mores stations by fire pits and snowmaking machines.

“We’ll continue to expand the event in the future. I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make this event such a success and wish all West Milford residents a great holiday season.”

As the well-bundled-up audience assembled on a chilly evening, musical entertainment was provided by members of the West Milford High School Band, under the direction of Matthew Gramata, and the high school Concert Choir, under the direction of Dwight Weaver.

Girl and Boy Scouts sang carols, and Boy Scouts presented the colors.

There was an ice carver, and Salomone Redi-Mix with Salomone Christmas Mixers again provided brightly lit trucks.

Members of the West Milford High School Interact Club along with the township Rotary Club offered hot chocolate, and food was available for purchase from the Brew Crew and the Brownie Bar Food Truck.

Ken Quazza, president of the Rotary Club, said, “The Rotary has been a supporter of this event for many years for what the event stands for and to see township neighbors out here celebrating together.”

Eden Farms won the second annual Holiday Business Decorating Contest, Kochakji said.

Mayor Michele Dale welcomed the crowd, saying, “The holiday season is truly a magical time, and our community shines bright with the spirit of togetherness, joy and hope.

”This evening is more than just about lighting a tree. It is about celebrating the warmth of our community, cherishing the time with loved ones and creating memories that will last for a lifetime,” she added.

Santa Claus and his elf made a grand entrance aboard West Milford Fire Department trucks with sirens blaring and horns honking.

With a joyous countdown and “Ho ho ho” from Santa, the Christmas tree was lit.

Afterward, families were invited to visit with Santa inside.