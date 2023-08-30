New and old tunes playing this weekend

As the Labor Day weekend arrives, West Milford is gearing up for a vibrant musical lineup that promises to keep the spirit of summer alive.

The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes the Back Porch Jug Band with their authentic and lively four-piece jug band tunes.

The musical journey continues at 7 p.m. with OC5 taking the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, offering an eclectic mix of dance, R&B and rock that is sure to get everyone moving.

Or relax with Brother Jerome’s lakeside reggae at Cove Castle, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., from 7 to 10 p.m.

For a dose of nostalgia, head to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park in Greenwood Lake at 7:30 p.m., where the Ladies of the ‘80s will captivate the audience with renditions of hits by such iconic artists as Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks and Madonna. The concert will be followed by fireworks at dusk.

As the evening unfolds, Old School Pub and Grill, 51 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, invites you to unleash your inner rock star with karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, visit Cove Castle at 1 p.m. for a special performance by singer-songwriter and Ringwood native Garrett Gardner, who gained recognition as a top 12 finalist on “The Voice.”

At 3 p.m., the HellHounds will take the stage at J&S Roadhouse, treating the crowd to their distinctive blend of boogie and rocking blues.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, head over to Old School Pub to take the stage and showcase your singing talents with karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

The music continues Wednesday, Sept. 6 as the West Milford Farmers Market hosts Hudson Valley-based performer Marji Zintz for a solo acoustic performance.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Vreeland Store will echo with the sounds of Growing Old Disgracefully, a group that’s sure to delight audiences with their traditional bluegrass melodies, starting at 6 p.m.

Friday night, Sept. 8 promises an array of musical delights. The Billy Courtman Band comes to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for an evening of engaging tunes.

At 7 p.m., Pauly DiDio will serenade the audience with acoustic melodies at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

For those seeking a taste of country, J&S Roadhouse presents the Farmer Phil Band at 7 p.m., offering a fix of your favorite country hits.

