New COVID-19 cases reported

During the week of Sept. 26 there were 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Township of West Milford. To date since the pandemic started there were 72 township residents who died as a result of the disease and 5,139 who became sick with it.

In the latest report, the age range of people contracting the disease includes the youngest being a male age 4 who had it, to an 84-year-old female who was the oldest victim. There were 4 teens and 2 pre-teens who were diagnosed with COVID-19. No single age group had more confirmed cases than those of other ages – with each age- decade having about 2 or 3 cases.

There were 18 new confirmed cases the week of Sept. 12. Two Young males 7 months and 11 months old were among those cases. The oldest person confirmed as being newly infected with COVID-19 that week was an 81-year-old male. A 96-year-old person died of the disease that week.