New garbage hauler hired

West Milford will have a new company collecting garbage and recycling starting in January, Mayor Michele Dale said at the Township Council meeting Dec. 11.

B&B Disposal of Hillside was chosen in a competitive bidding process after its bid was a total of about $1.5 million less for the five-year contract than that of the only other bidder, which was the current hauler, she said.

Kayaks will be available for rent at Belcher Creek in Greenwood Lake this year, Dale said. ”We’re looking for a second option if this one goes well.”

A new kayak launch at the end of Lambert Road will meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Part of a $1 million grant from the state to the Greenwood Lake Commission was used to remove aquatic plants clogging the creek, the mayor pointed out.

The council approved ordinances setting compensation for special police officers and raising the cost of liquor licenses.

It also approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of a liquor license from MEP Ventures to Avighna, 1618 Union Valley Road.

Dale urged residents to contact state legislators about supporting an effort to persuade Gov. Phil Murphy to restore $150 million for the Municipal Relief Fund in the 2025 state budget.

”If they do not return that aid, that will have a major impact on our budgets going forward. ... It literally puts a hole in our budget,” she said.

Survey results

Debbie O’Brien, coordinator of the West Milford Municipal Alliance, reported on the results of a survey of those who live and/or work in West Milford about how the township should spend the money it has received from the settlement of opioid litigation.

West Milford has received about $100,000 from the settlement so far. More is expected in the next several years.

About 57 percent of the 284 people who responded to the survey said it was most important to spend the money on community prevention projects; 41 percent favored treatment services; 38 percent said services, such as counseling, peer support, transportation and housing, should be the priority; and 32 percent chose training, services, materials and support for law enforcement and first-responders.

O’Brien pointed out that the DARE program in schools ended a few years ago and has been replaced by Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD).

”Our Police Department has done a fabulous job of working with our schools in its implementation as well as collaboration within the district.”

The Municipal Alliance is funded by the state and its budget has been flat for the past four years, she said. “Thankfully due to several grants that the alliance applied for and has received, we were able to provide additional programs and services to our community.”