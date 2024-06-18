Home
Home
News
Local News
New Jersey Airshow
| 18 Jun 2024 | 08:49
AIR1 A skydiver from New York Tandem Sky Diving performs the ‘Flag Jump’ while holding the American flag alongside another skydiver at the New Jersey Airshow in West Milford. (Photo by Ed Bailey)
AIR2 People look up at the planes above Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
AIR3 Rob Holland, one of the airshow pilots, performs ‘Circle the Jumpers’ where he circles the skydivers with smoke as they jump. (Photo by Ed Bailey)
AIR4 A smiley face is created by smoke from a plane. (Photo by Ed Bailey)
AIR5 The New Jersey Airshow is celebrating its 15th anniversary. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
AIR6 A plane soars during the New Jersey Airshow at Greenwood Lake Airport on Saturday, June 15. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
The New Jersey Airshow at Greenwood Lake Airport is the only airshow in northern New Jersey. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
