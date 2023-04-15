New Jersey State Botanical Garden offers programs on flowers, birding

Spring is a glorious season at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG), with many of the garden’s 5,000 species bursting into bloom.

Spring programs offer something for every taste, from roses to wildflowers, Audubon to poetry to woodland hikes.

The NJBG is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Morris Road in Ringwood. Admission and parking are free. For information, call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org

In celebration of National Poetry Month during April, Haiku Poets of the Garden State (HPGS) present “Haiku in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden.”

Look for the poems placed around the gardens. All are original works by members of HPGS.

Family Woodland Hike at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16: Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands. Learn about the plants and animals around you on a hike designed to fit the group. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. Free.

Earth Day Weekend Celebration on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Volunteer Open House and Season Kickoff from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22: Come see the many satisfying ways that volunteers help NJBG. Many different skills are needed and welcome. Meet some of the volunteers, and start working in the garden. Bring gloves. Meet in the Carriage House. Free.

Lilac Care Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29: Come work in the Lilac Garden and get a hands-on lesson in lilac pruning, dead-heading and general care from dedicated volunteers. Bring gloves and small tools (trowels, pruners, keeling pads) if you have them. Water and refreshments will be provided. Meet at the Carriage House. Free.

Spring Wildflower Walk at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29: Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Carriage House. Rain date: 1 p.m. May 6. Fee: $5 for adults; children younger than 12 are free.

Birding for Beginners at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30: Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society offers an indoor presentation with information on how to get started birding. The presentation will cover optics, bird identification and field guides. A walk follows the presentation weather permitting. In the Carriage House Visitor Center. Free.