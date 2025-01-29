New PBA contract approved

The Township Council approved a five-year contract with the Police Benevolent Association Local 162 at its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The contract expires Dec. 31, 2028.

Council members also approved an ordinance setting pay ranges for administrative, confidential and unaffiliated employees.

That includes a range of $90,000 to $135,000 for the mayor, $45,000 to $200,000 for the police chief, and $45,000 to $180,000 for the township administrator. Council member stipends will remain at $7,000.

The council approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of a liquor license that will allow year-round use of the outdoor patio at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Other resolutions were approved:

• To accept a $50,000 grant from the New Jersey Highlands Council for compliance with the state Department of Environmental Protection’s enhanced stormwater regulations.

• To hire Starfire Corp. to prepare and display fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration at a cost not to exceed $15,500.

• To approve a cannabis retail license for Canabhang, 24 Marshall Hill Road. That dispensary has received a state license.

• To accept Stacy Goodsir’s resignation from the Health Advisory Board.

Council members discussed reducing the number of members of the Heritage Committee from 17 to 11.

Councilman Michael Chazukow said the Heritage Committee is seeking people to paint the outside of the West Milford Museum. Anyone interested is asked to contact the township administrator.

The Heritage Quilters plans to return to the museum in March, he said.

A new exhibit on the history of the West Milford band is planned for April, he noted.

Monthly cleanups

Councilwoman Ada Erik said the township Beautification Committee has decided to hold monthly cleanups of specific roads or areas from May to November in addition to the two annual Beautification Days in the spring and fall.

Councilman Matthew Conlon said the Economic Development Commission plans to ask local businesses to provide information about their services and history. That information then will be shared with residents.

Members of West Milford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 presented the top three winners of its Voice of Democracy audio essay competition for high school students and its Patriot’s Pen competition for middle school students.

Post Commander Rudy Haas said Nicole Petrosillo, an English teacher at West Milford High School, assigned students to participate in the Voice of Democracy contest and 31 entries were submitted. “That was the most that any township has ever had,” he said.

The first-place winner, Lauren Harmon, also won at the district level and competed at the state level.

Haas said the post also nominated Petrosillo for the VFW’s Teacher of the Year program. She won at the district level and “she is going to represent the state at national,” he added.