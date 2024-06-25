New superintendent to meet residents tonight

Brian Kitchin, who will become the new superintendent of the West Milford Township School District on July 1, invites residents to meet him at 6 p.m. June 25 before the school board meeting.

The board meets at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive.

”Your input and involvement are invaluable as we work together to create a bright future for the students of West Milford,” he said in a letter to the community.

The board approved a five-year contract for Kitchin, who will be paid $205,000 a year, at its meeting March 28. He was selected from nine finalists; 29 people applied for the position.

Kitchin has been chief school administrator and superintendent of the Fredon Township School District in Sussex County for two years. The district serves grades prek-6.