x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

New Woman’s Club members

| 18 Sep 2024 | 11:53
    From left are West Milford Woman’s Club president Dianna Varga, new members Joann Wiltshire and Deb Irvine, and Tina Ree, the club’s membership chairwoman. The club meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Echo Lake Baptist Church on Macopin Road. The next meeting is Oct. 14..For information, call Ree at 201-675-3527 or womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com (Photo provided)
    From left are West Milford Woman’s Club president Dianna Varga, new members Joann Wiltshire and Deb Irvine, and Tina Ree, the club’s membership chairwoman. The club meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Echo Lake Baptist Church on Macopin Road. The next meeting is Oct. 14..For information, call Ree at 201-675-3527 or womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com (Photo provided)