Newfoundland United Methodist Church to help food pantries in a special way

Pastor Eunkyong Kim and her congregation at the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland are offering the community and its neighbors a special way to help local food pantries.

Each month there will be a “Sight and Sound” film presentation, with a gift of food or other necessities as the price of admission. It will be to an entertaining and meaningful film presentation at the church at LaRue Road in Newfoundland. The next film event at the church (at 65 La Rue Road, Newfoundland) will take place on September 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, where the film “Joseph” will be shown. The film tells the story of the biblical figure known as “Joseph.”

This month the donated items for distribution to those who need them will go to the Milton United Methodist Church Food Pantry in Jefferson Township. The congregation previously gifted donated items to the neighboring Holy Faith Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Oak Ridge.

The Newfoundland church project is led by the “Hands and Feet” ministry, which is dedicated to finding people in need and then taking action to help them.