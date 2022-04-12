News briefs from West Milford

MEMORIAL DAY will be observed in the Township of West Milford on May 30. Music by the West Milford High School Band begins at 10 a.m. The annual memorial service to honor and mourn those who served in the Military and gave their lives in the US Armed Forces follows at Veterans Park. After that the traditional parade forms with the usual march from the municipal building on Union Valley Road, along Marshall Hill Road and Lincoln Ave. to the American Legion Post 289 post building. The first Memorial Day celebration was May 30, 1886, at Arlington National Cemetery with a crowd of 5,000 people decorating the graves of over 20,000 military who sacrificed their lives. People wear poppies to honor Americans who died serving the nation.

THE LATEST COVID-19 REPORT between March 28 and April 4 for the Township of West Milford shows eight new confirmed cases of the virus. Ages range from a 15-year-old male to two males aged 69. A fourth male stricken with the infection is 58. Four females also have confirmed cases of the virus. The youngest is 25. The others are aged 57. 65 and 71. There are no new deaths. Since the pandemic began West Milford has had 4,285 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There were 66 township residents who died from the virus.

THE DEPT. OF PUBLIC WORKS has mobile software designed especially for the department by Brightly Software Inc. (formerly known as Dude Solutions) of Cary North Carolina. A new contract awarded through Sourcewell National Cooperative Purchasing Program was approved by the West Milford Council. It totals an amount not to exceed $27,364.09 and includes a savings of 4 percent on the annual renewal price. The subscription price for 2022 is $8,595.33; $9,111.05 for 2023 and $9,657.71 for 2024. The program was recommended by the Director of Public Works.

RYAN SLAMIAK AND MAX CHARLES SLIFER have earned Eagle Scout status and were honored by Mayor Michele Dale at a Township of West Milford Council meeting. The mayor said less than 8 percent of Scouts achieve this prestigious award. Ryan built four picnic tables for Weise Ecology Center. His future goal is to become an environmental scientist. Max built a fire ring and patio at Apshawa Fire House. His future goal is to become a plumber.

BUBBLING SPRINGS MUNICIPAL PARK will again have the Joshua Tree food concession available when the park is open. Shawn Leonardo, owner, has an agreement with the township. West Milford will get revenue in the amount of $1,323.75 which includes the five percent increase per year permitted for extension of the contract.

THE LAND CONVERSANCY advises that an application is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to establish a boundary of environmental features at the Westbrook II Preserve on Westbrook Road. The objective is to improve water quality and enhance habitat for wildlife by removing the dam/weir, eliminating the barrier to aquatic wildlife movement. Invasive plant species in the surrounding wetland complex will be controlled and replaced with wetland seeds, shrubs and trees planted in open forest and pasture areas to provide shelter for wildlife.