NJ Airshow is this weekend

The 16th annual NJ Airshow - featuring precision flying and high-speed maneuvers by some of the world’s top airshow performers - will be June 13-15 at the Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford.

“Each year, we aim to push the boundaries of what an airshow can be,” said event organizer Tim Wagner.

“This isn’t just an aviation event - it’s a full sensory experience. With aircraft roaring overhead, fireworks lighting up the sky and families creating memories together, we’re proud to bring something truly unforgettable to New Jersey year after year.”

With its day-into-night format, the show includes stunts by elite pilots and skydivers as well as cutting-edge aircraft.

After dark, there are pyrotechnic displays and a synchronized laser show.

The schedule:

• Friday, June 13: Gates open at 4 p.m. Show is from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, June 14: Gates open at 1 p.m. Show is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

• Sunday, June 15: Gates open at 1 p.m. Show is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Food vendors, static displays and family-friendly activities are available before the shows.

Tickets are $39 to $49 for general admission. Front-line reserved seating: starts at $59. VIP Flight Line Club table seating costs $129 a person. Children younger than 4 are admitted for free.

Tickets may be purchased online at NJairshow.com