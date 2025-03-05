Nominees sought for volunteer award

Nominations may be made for volunteer awards presented annually at a Township Council meeting.

Recipients of the 2024 Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer Award and 2024 Volunteer of the Year Award will be honored at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

A panel of former mayors will choose the Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer recipient who has exhibited a lifelong spirt of volunteerism.

For the 2024 Volunteer of the Year, residents may nominate any person who lives or works in West Milford and has volunteered their time, services or talents to benefit others in the community last year.

The mayor and Township Council will select one Volunteer of the Year recipient from the nominations.

Nomination forms are available in the Clerk’s Office, Recreation Center, Public Library & Community Center and on the township’s website at WestMilford.org under Township News.

The forms must be returned to the Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, March 21. They may be sent by fax to 973-728-2704, by email to ClerksOffice1@WestMilford.org or by regular mail to Clerk’s Office, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Representatives of township civic service and volunteer organizations are invited to make a brief presentation to the Township Council about their activities and events April 23.

Presentation Request Forms are available in the Clerk’s Office, Recreation Center, Public Library & Community Center and on the township’s website.

To register an organization for a presentation, send the form by fax to 973-728-2704, by email to ClerksOffice1@westmilford.org or by regular mail to Clerk’s Office, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 no later than 4 p.m. Friday, March 28.