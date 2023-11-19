Nov. 7 election results updated

Updated results for the Nov. 7 election appear to confirm that Board of Education member Lynda Van Dyk lost her seat.

She received 2,935 votes compared with 3,252 for Miranda Jurgensen, 2,922 for Joseph Werner and 2,985 for Stephanie Marquard, according to unofficial results released about 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 by the Passaic County Clerk’s Office.

Three seats were available on the board. The terms are for three years.

Van Dyk, 64, is completing her second consecutive term on the board. She also was a board member from 1996 to 2010. Marquard is her daughter.

Township races

Mayor Michele Dale, a Republican, won re-election with 4,241 votes, or about 68 percent of the total, compared with 1,972 votes for Democrat Melissa Brown Blaeuer. The mayor’s term is for four years.

Republican incumbents David Marsden and Michael Chazukow were re-elected to the Township Council with 3,915 and 3,910 votes, respectively, while Democrats Karen Phelan and Mary Granata received 2,208 and 2,184 votes, respectively.

Nearly 22 percent of the registered voters in Passaic County cast ballots in the election.