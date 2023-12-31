x
Officials to take oaths this week

WEST MILFORD. The Board of Education’s annual reorganization meeting is Tuesday and the Township Council’s is Wednesday.

West Milford /
| 31 Dec 2023 | 09:44
    Officials to take oaths this week

Mayor Michele Dale and Councilmen Michael Chazukow and David Marsden will take the oaths of office for their second terms at the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

A regular Township Council meeting will follow at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

The three Republicans were re-elected in contested races Nov. 7.

The mayor serves for four years and council members for three years.

The West Milford Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive.

Incumbent Lynda Van Dyk, Miranda Jurgensen and Stephanie Marquard will be sworn in to three-year terms.

Van Dyk will begin her third consecutive term on the board. She also was a board member from 1996 to 2010.

Marquard, who is Van Dyk’s daughter, and Jurgensen will start their first terms on the nine-member board.