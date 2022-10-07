x
Oil truck crash closes Greenwood Lake Turnpike

West Milford. A home heating oil truck overturned on Greenwood Lake Turnpike at about 9:12 a.m. on Friday morning, causing an all-day closure between Marshall Hill Road and Lincoln Avenue. Police have no timetable on the road’s reopening.

| 07 Oct 2022 | 04:03
Greenwood Lake Turnpike Road was closed Friday between Marshall Hill Road and Lincoln Avenue after an accident involving an oil truck on Friday morning.

According to West Milford police, the oil truck went up an embankment and clipped a utility poll, spilling home heating oil onto Greenwood Lake Turnpike. The truck’s engine also caught fire as a result of being overturned.

Police said at about 4 p.m., there is no timetable for the road to be reopened as the oil needs to be pumped out from the road and the truck has to be turned into an upright position.

Fire units from both inside and outside West Milford Township were still on the scene on Friday afternoon.