Opioids settlement provides $97K

West Milford has received about $97,000 from the National Opioids Settlement and residents will be asked how they would like to see those funds used for alcohol and drug prevention, Mayor Michele Dale said at the Township Council meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14.

“Community input is important on this because we do have more funds than we’ve ever had for addressing any drug issues,” she said.

A survey will be distributed and will be posted on TV77.

The settlement includes agreements reached with opioids manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. It will provide nearly $50 billion in payments to states and local governments nationwide.

Dale praised the police chief and his department for saving about $1.4 million on the purchase of equipment and installation of a municipal radio system. The total cost is nearly $6 million, with $2.9 million coming from a federal grant.

The new system is expected to be running in about a year.

The mayor also said the township’s audits have required no corrections for the past three years.

“That is really hard to accomplish, and it’s a testament to the hard work of the staff and administration on a day-to-day basis to ensure that we are financially sound and that all of our policies and procedures are followed.”

The council approved ordinances:

• Setting the salary range for the township’s chief financial officer as $45,000 to $130,000.

• Establishing a donated leave program for township employees.

• Adding a late fee if a license for dealers in secondhand precious metals is not paid for on time.

Resolutions approved:

• Accepted the Planning Board’s resolution designating 299-301 Marshall Hill Road as a non-condemnation redevelopment area.

• Awarded a five-year waste disposal contract not to exceed $5.3 million to Waste Management of New Jersey.

• Awarded a contract not to exceed $19,000 to architect Brian Murphy to design and administer renovations of the Bubbling Springs Park restroom to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Movie night Aug. 30

Councilman Kevin Goodsir said the 2011 animated fantasy movie “Luca” will be shown outdoors Friday, Aug. 30 at Bubbling Springs. Gates will open at 7:15 p.m. The cost is $10 a carload.

Councilman Matthew Conlon said about 300 food and craft vendors have signed up to be part of the Autumn Lights Festival, which will be Sept. 27-29 at the former Jungle Habitat site, 109 Airport Road.

About 40 vendor booths are still available.

There will be 52 food trucks and vendors as well as a carnival with more than 20 rides and games at the festival.

Use ALF20 for a 20 percent discount for all tickets and parking passes. For information, go online to autumnlightsfestival.com

Volunteers are needed and service hours are available, Conlon said.