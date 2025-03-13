Organic Community Garden meeting tonight

Nature Connection of West Milford will hold an Organic Community Garden Education & Sign-up meeting Thursday, March 13 on the second floor of the West Milford Public Library, 1490 Union Valley Road.

The meeting is free.

In addition to having or sharing a garden plot, the group’s Ample Harvest program and Culinary & Medicinal Herb gardens need volunteers.

Barbara and Mark Laino of Midsummer Farm in Warwick, N.Y., will discuss organic gardening. They run a plant nursery, offer holistic workshops and are experts in everything from permaculture to herbalism.