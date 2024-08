The 2021 animated fantasy film “Luca” will be shown outdoors Friday, Aug. 30 at Bubbling Springs, 1468 Macopin Road.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. with activities on the beach.

The movie starts at dusk.

Bring chairs, sleeping bags or blankets.

The cost is $10 a carload. Popcorn will be for sale; cash only.