“The Secret Life of Pets,” the last of the township’s “Movies Under the Stars,” will be shown Friday, Sept. 27 at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road.

Cars admitted at 6:45 p.m. The movie, a 2016 animated comedy, starts at sunset.

The cost is $10 a carload (cash only). Popcorn will be available for purchase or free with a donation to the West Milford Animal Shelter Society.

Bring chairs, sleeping bags or blankets.