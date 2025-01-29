Outstanding teachers, staff honored

Teachers and staff members in each West Milford school were honored at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

At Maple Road School, Beth Schaeffer was chosen as the Governor’s Educator of the Year and Gemma Saum as Educational Services Professional of the Year.

Schaeffer was chosen as the school’s Teacher of the Year for the second time in a decade, Principal Bill Kane said. She teaches the developmental and inclusion preschool classes after helping launch the program more than a decade ago.

Saum is a special class aide in the preschool program and her class has seen a lot of turnover this year, Kane said. “At times, Gemma has been the glue that has held the classroom together.”

At Apshawa Elementary School, Blake Visconti, a special-education teacher, was named the Governor’s Educator of the Year.

Principal Dana Swarts praised Visconti’s ability to work collaboratively with both students and staff. She also has taken on leadership role in extracurricular activities.

At Marshall Hill Elementary School, art teacher Chelsea Pires is the Governor’s Educator of the Year and ENCORE teacher Maureen Kelly is the Educational Services Professional of the Year.

Pires’ enthusiasm for teaching art is contagious and she incorporates current trends, such as the viral ghost challenge, into her lessons, said Principal Patrick O’Donnell. She also has been active in district-wide programs.

Kelly is extremely flexible and is not afraid to try something new. “She maintains such a calm, even, compassionate demeanor that she immediately wins over her students.”

She also has run a before- and after-school academic support program and advised the school’s TREP$ program.

At Paradise Knoll Elementary School, first-grade teacher Jessica Cohen is the Governor’s Educator of the Year and nurse Carol Zuidema is the Educational Services Professional of the Year.

Cohen is always learning and growing and implementing new teaching techniques, said Principal Jennifer Miller. She was instrumental in selecting the new district-wide reading program and piloted two new reading programs in the last trimester of the 2023-24 year.

In addition, she helped organize a family math night, family literacy night, the school talent show and the school’s first play with a cast of about 100 students in grades K-5.

Zuidema is active in the school community and goes above and beyond to care for those in need, Miller said.

At Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School, fifth-grade teacher Holly Miller is the Governor’s Educator of the Year and reading specialist Kim Walker is the Educational Services Professional of the Year.

Miller sets high standards for her students and is a role model and unofficial leader of the fifth-grade team, Principal Jared Fowler said.

Walker inspires students and staff and is a wealth of knowledge, he noted.

At Macopin Middle School, Jackie Siegel is the Governor’s Educator of the Year and special class aide Cathy Hiester is the Educational Services Professional of the Year.

Siegel creates “innovative and engaging lessons for her students,” Principal Gregory Matlosz said. “She has created an environment where learning is magical and students feel empowered to explore their potential.”

Hiester helps in a variety of classes and she makes sure to help students in the way they are taught in class.

”Everyone leaves Cathy’s presence feeling her joy,” he said, adding that everyone always mentions her smile.

At West Milford High School, theater teacher Heather Burns is the Governor’s Educator of the Year and school counselor Dana Lambert is the Educational Services Professional of the Year.

Burns has transformed the theater program from an extracurricular activity to a comprehensive program where students learn all aspects of production as well as acting and theater skills, Principal Matthew Strianse said.

”She fosters a sense of belonging and safety for all students, creating a diverse and inclusive environment where students from all academic and social backgrounds feel valued and respected.”

Lambert constantly seeks out the most up-to-date information on college admission trends, Strianse said. She also is a passionate advocate for all students, especially those from under-represented groups, he pointed out.

Kindergarten registration

Superintendent Brian Kitchin urged parents to register their children for kindergarten early.

“That has a huge impact on our scheduling and our budgeting,” he said, adding that if many kindergartners are registered late, the number of sections can be affected.

The meeting began with a moment of silence in memory of Julian McCall, a first-grader at Apshawa Elementary School who recently died of cancer.

”Although his time with us was far too brief, his impact on our school community will never be forgotten,” Swarts said.