Pack 159, Troop 159 observe Scout Sunday

Members of Cub Scout Pack 159 and Scouts BSA Troop 159 marked Scout Sunday on Feb. 8 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt.

The annual observance, held on the Sunday closest to the anniversary of Scouting America, gives scouts an opportunity to participate in services within their faith communities. Scouts attended Mass in uniform and presented the flags during the service.

Pack 159 and Troop 159 are preparing for a busy spring. Both units plan to take part in West Milford Beautification Day and the Memorial Day parade.

Cub Scouts in Pack 159 will continue their activities with visits featuring rescued animals and an overnight camping trip. Scouts in Troop 159 will participate in a high ropes course, practice backwoods engineering by building with ropes and staves, and go deep-sea fishing.