Pack 9 collected for St. Joseph’s food pantry at their November Pack meeting. The families of each scout were asked to bring in a complete Thanksgiving meal to give to a family that uses the food pantry.

All in all, 55 full thanksgiving meals along with 20 extra boxes of food and 5 turkeys were collected! Donna Petronchak and Roberta Cevasco were there to greet the scouts as they left their meals at the pantry.