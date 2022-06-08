Pack 9 explores the outdoors at annual family campout

West Milford scouts in Pack 9 held their annual family campout at the Teen Center (1073 Westbrook Road) last weekend, where they have a chance to enjoy the outdoors in a community setting.

The scouts and their family enjoy a variety of outdoor activities during the camping trip, including the Raingutter Regatta, a fishing derby, crafts, and family fun games.

The day ended with a “crossing over” ceremony, where all the scouts received their new rank for completing another year of scouting. Then the newly promoted scouts celebrated with a visit from an ice cream truck, an outdoor movie and, of course, a campfire with s’mores!

The next morning, they went on a hike to Blackrock behind the Teen Center.

“It was an amazing weekend and couldn’t have been done without the support of the parent leaders. Thank you for such a wonderful year!” said Tracy Courtney in a statement.

If any kids in kindergarten or mid-fifth grade are interested in joining Pack 9, please contact Adam Courtney at 973-975-3045.