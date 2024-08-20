x
Parade marks Greenwood Lake centennial

greenwood lake, n.y.
| 20 Aug 2024 | 04:38
    GL1 The Greenwood Lake (N.Y.) Centennial Parade gets under way Saturday, Aug. 17. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    GL2 The West Milford High School Marching Band. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    (GL3) The Greenwood Lake Union Free School District float depicts a historic scene. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    GL4 Cub Scout Pack 121’s float depicts “Gloria,” a rocket plane that launched air mail on Greenwood Lake in 1936.(Photo by Ed Bailey)
    GL5 Girl Scouts march in the parade. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    GL6 Boy Scouts march in the parade. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    GL7 Irish step dancers march in the parade. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    New York state Sen. James Skoufis, in white shirt, marches in the parade.
    The Warwick (N.Y.) EMS float.
    The East Arm Rowing Club’s float.
    Tyler Morella, Michael Summit and Sean McMamara of the Warwick (N.Y.) Police Department.
    Members of the Greenwood Lake (N.Y.) Volunteer Fire Department.
    Roger Jacobsen, mayor of Greenwood Lake, N.Y.
    John Trazino and Chad Sellier, members of the Greenwood Lake, N.Y., board of trustees.
    Hillary Ryan Goldman, a Realtor with Howard Hanna Rand Realty in Goshen, N.Y., poses with an old car.
    The Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps float.
    Members of the East Arm Rowing Club.
    Warwick (N.Y.) Democratic Committee members Maria Crespo, Lola Stern Crespo, Trish Miller, Barbara Bald and Allen Clarkson.
    Nina Pinglora, Ruth Burgess and Maryellen McCarthy Francis.
    Kyktyria and Aliyah Kay.
    Jonathan, Ava and Jennifer Demson with Giovanna Paster.
    Dana and Vincenzo Samperi.
    The Lizzo and O’Neil family.
    Henry Corcoran.
    A member of the Highlander band.
    A member of the Highlander band.
    Members of the West Milford High School Marching Band.
    Irish step dancers march in the parade.
    Irish step dancers march in the parade.
The Greenwood Lake Centennial Parade on Saturday, Aug. 17 featured floats that represented the village through the years.

Along with the floats, local clubs and organizations, fire departments, ambulance corps and police took part in the parade on Windermere Avenue.

The first-place trophy went to the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District for a float depicting an old-fashioned classroom.

Second place went to Warwick EMS for a float depicting a portion of the Appalachian Trail.

Third place went to Greenwood Lake Cub Scout Pack 121 for a float depicting “Gloria,” a rocket plane that launched air mail across the state line from New York to New Jersey on Greenwood Lake in 1936.