Parades, ceremonies and more Memorial Day events

New Jersey

Saturday, May 28

Hopatcong Memorial Day Parade: Hopatcong, N.J.

The Hopatcong Recreation Department’s Memorial Day parade starts 10:00 a.m. at the DPW Parking Lot and will end at Veteran’s Field.

Flowers for Veterans: Sparta, N.J.

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Lisa’s Stone Brook Florist will work together to honor the fallen military, late veterans and their spouses interred at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, N.J. from 11 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will place a flower in front of each headstone while quietly reading the inscription and then thanking the person for their service.

Cumberland River Memorial Day Ceremony: Rockaway. N.J.

The annual ceremony starts at 1 p.m., recognizing the Jerseymen who lost their lives crossing the Cumberland River as they returned to their homes during the Civil War.

Sunday, May 29

Highland Lakes Memorial Day Events: Highland Lakes, N.J.

The Highland Lakes Clubhouse Committee’s first breakfast of the summer is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Adults are $9, children ages 3-10 are $6, and children under 3 years are free. Breakfast will be followed by patriotic crafts and fun for kids at 11 a.m. The Memorial Day Observance Ceremony hosted by the Senior Club will also start at 11 a.m.

Monday, May 30

Franklin Memorial Day Parade: Franklin, N.J.

The Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132’s Memorial Day parade steps off from the Post at 10:30 a.m., proceeding on Rutherford Ave. and Main Street to the war memorial where a service will be held. Legion members will also conduct memorial services at St. Thomas Cemetery in Ogdensburg at 7:30 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin 8:30 a.m., and at the North Church Cemetery on Route 94 at 9:15 a.m.

Sparta Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Sparta, N.J.

The 47th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, hosted by Sparta VFW Post 7248 and Sparta Township, kicks off at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at East Shore Trail and will continue to the Sparta Library. A ceremony will follow at the end of the parade. Complimentary lunch and drinks will be served at the Sparta VFW afterwards.

Memorial Remembrance Day Ceremony: Budd Lake, N.J.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at the All Veterans Memorial Ceremonial Grounds at Turkey Brook Park from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Honoring Our Heroes at the Memorial Day Parade: Newton, N.J.

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce’s Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. The parade, which begins at Lower Spring Street and proceeds down Spring Street and Moran Street to Memory Park, honors service men and women while paying tribute to the community’s fallen heroes.

Memorial Day Parade: Wayne, N.J.

The Wayne Township Memorial Day Parade is at 10 a.m., starting at Ramapo Shopping Plaza at corner of Valley Road and Hamburg Turnpike, and ending at Wayne Valley Municipal Building. Attendees are encouraged to line Valley Road to celebrate.

West Milford Memorial Day Parade: West Milford, N.J.

The parade will begin at Veterans Memorial Park. Music will start at 10 a.m., and the parade and ceremony will follow.