Parents honor their son and all others for military sacrifices

After serving the Military in numerous ways during the past 30 years, Steven DeYoung of Milton died suddenly on March 13, 2021.

His grief-stricken parents Joan and James J. DeYoung wanted to honor their son in a special way. And, as they planned a Flags of Honor ceremony at the Oak Ridge Cemetery where their son’s gravesite is located, the DeYoung-Pearson family decided to not only honor Steven, but to include all individuals who serve and have served and will serve in the nation’s various Military branches.

Joan and James DeYoung dedicated years as caretakers of the Oak Ridge Cemetery. After they retired, Richard Schipper has taken over that responsibility. He helped make the celebration possible and agreed with the DeYoungs in their desire to honor military people.

The section of the cemetery where the new columbarium is located is now the permanent location for the flags representing the various branches of service and the nation’s flag, located at the site offer a place for anyone to meditate.

James E. DeYoung, Steven’s brother, opened the Flags of Honor Ceremony on Nov. 12. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Brian Gruchacz offered prayer. The program continued with Cub Scout Pace 51 and Boy Scout Troop 51 leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States flag. Dannielle Dryer played “Highland Cathedral” and “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. The presentation of the flags was followed by those present singing “God Bless America” lead by Nancy Harm. Matthew Harder played taps with the American Legion Post 423 rifle salute following. Rev. Ellen Buchtold offered the closing prayer.

Steven was born Jan. 29, 1971, according to information shared by his brother James E. DeYoung. He said it was a very snowy night and as his parents headed to the hospital in the family car the vehicle ran out of gas at the top of Riverdale Hill on Route 23.

“Good thing we could coast to the gas station at the bottom of the hill,” commented DeYoung. “Dad slapped a dollar bill on the trunk of the car and we made it to Chilton Hospital in time.”

Steven liked to climb trees with his brother Jimmy, tease and pull pranks on his sister Nancy, skateboard, play Army and building remote control cars. He belonged to the dirt runners.

When he was in high school, he did not do sports or watch much television, his family said. He liked to read books about the ancient world history and ancient war stories and Scottish history. Steven graduated from Jefferson High School in 1989.

Steven enlisted in the Army in 1991 and graduated from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He served in Panama and South American countries. On returning home he attended the County College of Morris and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Steven was co-owner of Heritage Remodeling Company with his father James J. DeYoung. He enjoyed his hobby creating bathrooms hand-painted décor.

While serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard he was deployed to Iraq where he earned the Bronze Star.

Steven also worked in Florida traveling back and forth to and from Pennsylvania for his National Guard duties. He was involved with the manufacturing, the installation and training instruction in simulators at numerous military bases in the United States and other countries.

His base station was mostly at Fort Indian Town Gap in Pennsylvania. He held the rank of Army Sgt. First Class.

Steven’s two children Abigail and Steven J. were the light of his life. He enjoyed their time together at Bear Creek Lakes in Pennsylvania.