Passaic County Community College (PCCC) recently announced that through the Community College Opportunity Grant, qualifying Paterson residents may attend PCCC tuition-free in the fall and spring semesters. The grant will cover tuition and fees not already covered by the student’s financial aid. Items covered by the grant include facility fees, lab fees, course fees, registration fees, student activity fees, technology fees, and any general fees. However, certain expenses such as books, curriculum review fees, equipment purchases, transportation, graduation fees, library fees or fines, and insurance/health payments are not covered. For more information about the program at PCCC, visit web.pccc.edu, call 973-684-8006 or email tuitionfree@pccc.edu.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Live in Passaic County or currently attend PCCC under an already approved out-of-county program waiver.

Enroll in six or more credits in the fall and/or spring semester at PCCC.

Complete the financial aid application if you have not already done so.

Have an annual Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) between $0 and $80,000.