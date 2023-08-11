Passaic County Fair continues through Sunday

The annual Passaic County Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 13 at Garret Mountain Reservation, 8 Mountain Ave., Woodland Park.

The opening ceremony was moved to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 because of the weather forecast for Thursday evening.

The fair features activities for all ages ranging from games and rides to art activities and environmental excursions.

Many crowd favorites will be returning this year, including pony rides and bounce houses for children.

Fireworks displays, sponsored by SHI and United Federated Systems, are scheduled at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The County Fair stage will feature local musicians, including the Larry Stevens Band, MPCK, Naughty Humphrey, Big Beat Band and Orquesta Swing Combo.

“The Passaic County Commissioner Board is excited to bring back this summer highlight for our residents and visitors! It’s a great way to bring the community together with lots of fun activities, great food and information booths,” said Commissioner Director Pasquale “Pat” Lepore.

“With dozens of vendors to shop from, the County Fair is another great way the county supports and features our local businesses and entrepreneurs. There’s something for everyone at the fair. Come out, make some memories and support our Passaic County parks!”

Fair sponsors are Lakeland Bank, Packetalk, Schumacher Chevrolet and Braen Stone Industries.

Entrance to the fair is free; parking costs $5 a car.

All proceeds from the fair benefit the Friends of Passaic County Parks for future programming, park improvements and preservation projects throughout the Passaic County Park System.

The live music schedule:

Friday:

7-11:00 p.m. Big Beat Big Band

Saturday:

3:30-5 p.m. Bach to Rock

6-7:30 p.m. MPACK

8-11 p.m. Naughty Humphrey

Sunday:

3:30-5:30 p.m. School of Rock

6:30-8:30 p.m. Orquesta Swing Combo

9-11 p.m. Craig Redmond & C-Dreams

For information, go online to www.seepassaiccounty.org