x
Passaic County Hike for Hope

| 10 Jul 2024 | 01:37
    The Passaic County Hike for Hope raises money for research, education programs, advocacy and support for those affected by suicide. (Photos provided)
    The event raised about $1,860 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
    Four teams and 35 individuals were registered for the event Saturday, June 22 at the Highlands Preserve in West Milford.
    Passaic County Hike for Hope
    Representatives of the Center for Prevention &amp; Counseling in Newton provide information at the event.
