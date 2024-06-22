Passaic County Hike for Hope is today

The Passaic County Hike for Hope, which raises funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), will be held Saturday, June 22 at Highlands Preserve, 35 Elm St., West Milford.

Registration is at 9 a.m.

The one-mile hike, which begins at 10 a.m., is rated easy to moderate Hike for all levels of hikers.

In addition to the hike, there will be vendors with resources, a playground for children and a DJ with music.

The cost is $15. All proceeds go to AFSP for research, prevention education, and support for those affected by suicide.

The event is rain or shine.

For information, contact Lori Novak-Carafello at 862-881-0070 or LoriNC@passaiccountynj.org