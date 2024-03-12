PCTI swimmers win 3 championships

For the third consecutive year, the Passaic County Technical Institute boys and girls swim teams had a tremendous season, led by many West Milford residents.

The PCTI boys swept the Big North Liberty Conference, Passaic County and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North 1, Group A championships.

West Milford senior Zachary McKatten and junior Tyler Roer won several First Team All County and First Team All League awards, while junior Michael DeMarco placed in the 100 free and relays in the county and league meets.

Setting PCTI school records were McKatten in the 200 medley relay, Roer in the 200 free relay and both in the 400 free relay.

The boys lost to the eventual state champion, No. 1 ranked Westfield, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA Group 1 Tournament.

McKatten and Roer also competed at the Meet of Champions.

Girls team

The PCTI girls swim team avenged a regular-season loss to Pascack Valley by winning the Big North League Championship.

They also won the Passaic County trophy and finished second in the NJSIAA North 1, Group A Tournament, losing to Ridgewood in the finals.

West Milford residents Elliana Macaluso and Sam McKatten were instrumental in the team’s success.

“This year, our team was as strong as it has ever been,” said Tyler Roer. “On an individual and team level, nearly every team single record has been shattered. We all give everything we have for each other and for our coach and we appreciate the success we have enjoyed.”

Zach McKatten, who set a team record in the 100 backstroke this season, said, “Success is great, but we know every other team is trying to beat us. It can be scary to know that everyone targets your team, so it makes you earn it each and every day.”

The Lakeland/West Milford swim team finished fourth in the girls and boys county meets and third in the Big North Liberty.

Freshman Nate Schouten became the first swimmer in the program’s history to qualify for the Meet of Champions.

Also contributing to the West Milford/Lakeland team were Ethan Biedennkapp, William Gibson, Ben Lighty, Jacob Price, Nicholas Locke, Sienna Franklin, Mia Church, Elisabeth Easter, Jilena Hass, Kayleigh Kaminskyj, Kelsey Kaminskyj, Molly Kane, Isabella Miegoc, Irelynn Simm and Madelyn Stillman.

Many of the swimmers are active in the High Crest Lake Hurricane Swim Team.

Meanwhile, West Milford resident Mike Shale, girls swim coach at Wayne Hills High School, led his team to a second consecutive Big North Patriot League title. The team also finished a strong second in the competitive Passaic County meet.