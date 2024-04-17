x
Peace Poster Contest winners

West Milford /
| 17 Apr 2024 | 05:41
    Macopin Middle School students Ava Trahan and Ella Biesieda placed first and second, respectively, in the West Milford Lions Club Peace Poster Contest. (Photo provided)
