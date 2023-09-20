People, dogs dress up for occasion

Pups strolled and sniffed the grounds of Wawayanda State Park and many paraded in playful colorful costumes during the West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS)’s annual Dog Walk on Sunday, Sept. 17.

With the weather cooperating - after the event was postponed from Sept. 10 because of rain, the Dog Walk drew a large number of residents who brought dogs of all sizes, breeds and energy levels.

There were even a few little pups in strollers.

Gifts and treats were available to the attendees, and prizes for the sponsor-supported raffle included a 40-inch Smart Roku television, free two-night kennel stay, dog beds and Petco gift card, free dog (or cat) nail trims, gift certificates for veterinary services and $300 in-store gift certificate from Jenti Jewelers.

The event sponsors were Ellie’s Grooming, State Farm Insurance, Stonehill Estates Kennel and TYCO Animal Control Services.

The Dog Walk was also adoption day for one happy pup, Wiley, a Huskie who joined a local family with two other Huskies. Several recent adopted dogs and their families also took part in the event.

Paul Laycox, WMASS president, said, “We want to thank everyone who attended our Dog Walk, our local business sponsors and friends, our volunteers, and those who supported the event both day-of and in advance with ticket purchases and donations.

“The day was a fun one for all and a wonderful event for the shelter and the animals we care for.”