Petronchak, McQuaid receive volunteer awards

Donna Petronchak has been chosen as the 2023 Volunteer of the Year.

The Township Council picked Petronchak from among nine people nominated by residents. She heads the food pantry at St. Joseph R.C. Church. It serves 100 to 140 families every month.

A panel of former mayors chose Arthur McQuaid as the 2023 Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer Award recipient. He is vice chairman of the township’s Zoning Board.

Both Petronchak and McQuaid will be honored at the council’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

During that meeting, representatives of service and volunteer organizations will make brief presentations about their activities and events.