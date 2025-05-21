Petrosillo receives national VFW award

Nicole Petrosillo, an English teacher at West Milford High School, has been selected to receive the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award at the high school level.

Petrosillo, sponsored by VFW Post 7198 in Hewitt, was chosen for the energy and dedication that she brings to her classroom, along with the many veteran-centered projects she oversees throughout the year, the organization said.

It pointed to her work as the War and Remembrance Ceremony Committee leader and coordinating care packages for deployed K-9s and military members as well as ensuring thar her curriculum has connections to World War II, PTSD and the effects of war.

”The VFW is proud to recognize outstanding educators like Nicole, Christie and Tim, who inspire civic responsibility and patriotism in our youth, ensuring the pillars of our democracy are not forgotten,” said VFW National Commander Al Lipphardt.

“Beyond academics, they inspire critical thinking, a deep respect for democracy and help foster curiosity. Their influence extends far beyond the classroom, helping to cultivate a generation that values integrity, civic duty and the power of informed decision-making - essential qualities for those who will guide our nation forward.”

Established in 1999, the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award was co-sponsored by past VFW National Commander John Smart and retired VFW Quartermaster General Larry Maher to recognize three exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teach Americanism and patriotism to their students.

Each of the three will be presented with a $1,000 award for professional development and $1,000 for their school during the 126th VFW National Convention in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 9-13.

Earlier this year, Petrosillo was named 2024-25 State Teacher of the Year, Grades 9-12, by the Department of New Jersey’s VFW.