Photo: New Eagle Scout

From left are West Milford Police Lt. Eric Darnsteadt, Scoutmaster Danielle Mazzaro, new Eagle Scout Isabella Rupprecht and Jessica Fajardo, field director at Scouting America’s Northern New Jersey Council at an Eagle Court of Honor on May 18. Rupprecht is the second girl in Troop 44G to become an Eagle Scout. For her project, she created a pollinator habitat at the Tenafly Nature Center. She has 138 merit badges and is hoping to earn them all. (Photo provided)