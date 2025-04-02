Home
Photos: 11th annual All-District Arts Festival
maria kovic
West Milford
/
| 02 Apr 2025 | 04:06
Student artwork is displayed in the West Milford Township School District’s 11th annual All-District Arts Festival on Thursday, March 27. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Student artwork is displayed in the West Milford Township School District’s 11th annual All-District Arts Festival on Thursday, March 27.
Riley and Alec Gabriele color during the festival.
Band students perform for parents during the festival in the West Milford High School gym.
Soup is served in homemade bowls as part of the ‘Empty Bowls’ international project to fight hunger.
Jameson Kearns stands in front of a sculpture.
The Pipes & Drums of the West Milford Highlander Band perform during the festival.
Olivia and Michael Viviani.
Paula Domansky and Diana Novachevska.
Colleen Minick retired as an art teacher in the West Milford district.
Jaymeson Hayward.
