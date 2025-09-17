x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

West Milford /
| 17 Sep 2025 | 05:08
    Residents hold candles during the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Thursday evening, Sept. 11. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    Residents hold candles during the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Thursday evening, Sept. 11. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    Police officers place a wreath near a memorial to West Milford residents killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
    Police officers place a wreath near a memorial to West Milford residents killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
    Firefighters salute during the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in front of the municipal building.
    Firefighters salute during the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in front of the municipal building.
    Residents hold candles during the the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.
    Residents hold candles during the the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.
    The Rev. Christopher Doyle gives the opening prayer. At right is Mayor Michele Dale.
    The Rev. Christopher Doyle gives the opening prayer. At right is Mayor Michele Dale.
    Photos: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    Joseph Smolinski and Pipe Sergeant Peyton Lowenstein play the bagpipes.
    Joseph Smolinski and Pipe Sergeant Peyton Lowenstein play the bagpipes.
    Prince Joshua Limos plays taps.
    Prince Joshua Limos plays taps.
    Photos: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    Photos: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony