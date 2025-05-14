x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Annual Tea Time fundraiser

West Milford /
| 14 May 2025 | 06:25
    The West Milford Presbyterian Women’s Association hosts its Tea Time fundraiser April 26 at the church. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford Presbyterian Women’s Association hosts its Tea Time fundraiser April 26 at the church. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    The funds raised will go church repairs, the Darlene Whitman Scholarship for high school students, and donations to the local Elks, Lions, fire companies, First Aid Squad and food pantries.
    The funds raised will go church repairs, the Darlene Whitman Scholarship for high school students, and donations to the local Elks, Lions, fire companies, First Aid Squad and food pantries.
    Beverly Ollearo of West Milford celebrates her 94th birthday.
    Beverly Ollearo of West Milford celebrates her 94th birthday.
    Bob and Janet Hugg.
    Bob and Janet Hugg.
    Charlee Serpa, Anthea Holmes and Tracey Reynolds, all of Ringwood.
    Charlee Serpa, Anthea Holmes and Tracey Reynolds, all of Ringwood.
    Photos: Annual Tea Time fundraiser
    Photos: Annual Tea Time fundraiser
    Photos: Annual Tea Time fundraiser
    Photos: Annual Tea Time fundraiser
    Photos: Annual Tea Time fundraiser
    Photos: Annual Tea Time fundraiser
    Photos: Annual Tea Time fundraiser