Photos: Christmas Market at Wallisch Homestead
denise von wilke
West Milford
| 11 Dec 2024 | 05:23
Grant Gornall, 6 months, of Newton looks up at Santa at the Wallisch Homestead on Sunday, Dec. 1. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
Giada Van Dyk, 7, of West Milford talks to Santa. The homestead’s first Christmas Market on Dec. 1 raises funds for its restoration.
Santa talks to children at the Wallisch Homestead. The homestead’s first Christmas Market was attended by about 350 people Sunday, Dec. 1.
Hope Gallione and Valentina Trevallyn-Jones, both of West Milford, wait for Santa to arrive.
The West Milford High School Band’s woodwind ensemble entertains. From left are Lauren Jakobezuk, Kayla Woolf, Evan Riley, Charlee Battle, Donna Stinziano and Skylar Dempsey.
A boy looks at hand-crafted items for sale at the Christmas Market. Attendees also brought toys for the Highlands Family Success Center to distribute.
Cecilia Willever, 10 months, sits on Santa’s knee.
Residents were asked to bring new unwrapped toys for the Highlands Family Success Center to distribute.
Christmas Market
denise von wilke
Wallisch Homestead
West Milford
