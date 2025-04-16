x
Photos: Easter egg hunt moves indoors

West Milford /
| 16 Apr 2025 | 09:10
    Alexander Gruffey, age 1, of Hewitt plays with plastic eggs at the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12 at the West Milford Recreation Center. The event was moved indoors from Bubbling Springs because of a spring snowstorm. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    The Easter Bunny gets a hug at the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12 at the West Milford Recreation Center.
    Children pick up eggs Saturday, April 12 in the West Milford Recreation Center.
    Emma Debalko, age 1 1/2, of Hopatcong and West Milford plays with bubbles.
    Jasmine Munoz, 2, of West Milford with a basket of eggs.
    Roberto Sibrian with his son Noah, 8, of West Milford.
    Daymin Sillsbury, 9, and Zander Monti, 4, both of West Milford, pose for photos with the Easter Bunny.
    Children do crafts at the event, which was sponsored by the West Milford PBA and the Highlands Family Success Center.
