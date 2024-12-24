Home
Photos: Escorting Santa
West Milford
| 24 Dec 2024 | 02:14
Members of Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company 5 escort Santa and his helpers through the area Sunday, Dec. 22. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Santa hugs Dustin Becker and Jameson Kearns, both 7, on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 22. He was escorted by members of Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company 5. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Santa poses with Heather Romanowski and her children, Ava, 8; Gabriella, 3 1/2; and Aiden, 3, in Hewitt. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
The Grinch also catches a ride with the Upper Greenwood Lake firefighters. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Firefighters with Greenwood Forest Volunteer Fire Company #3 escort Santa through West Milford neighborhoods Sunday, Dec. 15. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
Tags
Greenwood Forest Volunteer Fire Company #3
Santa
Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company 5
West Milford
