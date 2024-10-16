Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Harvest Festival
maria kovic
West Milford
/
| 16 Oct 2024 | 05:05
Children explore a pumpkin patch during the third annual Harvest Festival sponsored by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Bubbling Springs Park. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Children pet alpacas in a petting zoo during the third annual Harvest Festival sponsored by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Bubbling Springs Park. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Valencia Degirolamo of Wanaque holds a pumpkin from the patch.
Sean Kim of Wayne with a painted pumpkin.
Amelia and Michelotti Landon of West Milford.
Kristina and George Rizo of West Milford.
Mounted sheriff’s officers talk to residents at the annual event.
Don Wright, Riley Brand, Pat Wright and Selisa Colwell, all of West Milford.
Joseph Hecht of Oak Ridge and Sophia Marion of Newfoundland.
Danielina Pimentel; Officer Andrew Flax with his K9, Jonah; and Sgt. Kiara Serrano.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
bubbling springs park
2
harvest festival
3
maria kovic
4
Passaic County Sheriff’s Office
5
West Milford
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED