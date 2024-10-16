x
Photos: Harvest Festival

West Milford /
| 16 Oct 2024 | 05:05
    Children explore a pumpkin patch during the third annual Harvest Festival sponsored by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Bubbling Springs Park. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Children pet alpacas in a petting zoo during the third annual Harvest Festival sponsored by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Bubbling Springs Park. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Valencia Degirolamo of Wanaque holds a pumpkin from the patch.
    Sean Kim of Wayne with a painted pumpkin.
    Amelia and Michelotti Landon of West Milford.
    Kristina and George Rizo of West Milford.
    Mounted sheriff’s officers talk to residents at the annual event.
    Don Wright, Riley Brand, Pat Wright and Selisa Colwell, all of West Milford.
    Joseph Hecht of Oak Ridge and Sophia Marion of Newfoundland.
    Danielina Pimentel; Officer Andrew Flax with his K9, Jonah; and Sgt. Kiara Serrano.
