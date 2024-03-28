x
Photos: Hunting Easter eggs

West Milford /
| 28 Mar 2024 | 09:42
    Joellen Matrille, 4, of West Milford and her sister Eleanor, 2, pick up Easter eggs Sunday, March 24 outside American Legion Post 289 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Sienna Miller, 4, smiles at the Easter Bunny at American Legion Post 289 in West Milford. The post hosted its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Easter egg hunt Sunday, March 24. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Madison Valerie, 4, shows off a gold egg that she found. Only six were hidden in the Easter egg hunt. At right is her brother Robert, 5.
    Adriana Haase, 8, of Vernon trades a gold egg that she found for a chocolate bunny.
