x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Learning from nature

| 31 Jul 2024 | 09:01
    A child in the Sensory Garden and Play program plays on a swing hung between two trees during family day in June at Camp Wyanokie in West Milford. (Photos provided)
    A child in the Sensory Garden and Play program plays on a swing hung between two trees during family day in June at Camp Wyanokie in West Milford. (Photos provided)
    A boy holds a frog at the family day event. Sensory Garden and Play is a nature-based program that caters to children of different ages. It emphasizes hands-on exploration and discovery.
    A boy holds a frog at the family day event. Sensory Garden and Play is a nature-based program that caters to children of different ages. It emphasizes hands-on exploration and discovery.
    Photos: Learning from nature